MILLSBORO, Del. - First responders from Millsboro and Rehoboth Beach conducted ice rescue training Saturday morning as freezing temperatures created available conditions on local waterways.
The exercise took place at Lakeview Estates, where crews practiced rescue techniques designed for emergencies involving people who fall through ice.
The Millsboro Fire Company stressed that the drills highlight the danger of frozen ponds and waterways and urged the public to stay off the ice. Holes cut during training were clearly marked once exercises were completed to prevent accidents.
Fire officials praised the dedication of volunteer firefighters who trained in extreme cold, noting the preparation helps ensure a rapid and effective response should a real emergency occur.
