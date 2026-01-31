Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may linger near the times of high tide through Monday. The highest water levels and greatest impacts are forecast to occur during the Sunday morning high tide, when isolated Moderate coastal flood impacts are possible along the back bays. Ice from the back bays could get pushed onshore during high tide, and flood waters could freeze on roadways, further complicating impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 31/08 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.9 None 01/08 AM 6.8 2.2 2.0 Minor 01/08 PM 5.4 0.8 1.8 None 02/09 AM 6.2 1.5 1.4 Minor 02/09 PM 5.1 0.5 1.3 None 03/09 AM 5.6 1.0 1.0 None &&