GEORGETOWN, Del. - First State Community Action Agency will host a Community Back-to-School event on Thursday, Aug. 15, at its main office in Georgetown, located at 308 N. Railroad Ave.
The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will provide more than 200 youths with backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies. The event will feature vendors offering free food, healthcare screenings, and other services, including student physicals.
The agency’s back-to-school event is part of its ongoing effort to support local families and ensure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.