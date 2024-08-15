First State Community Agency Action

Backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies handed out to students.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - First State Community Action Agency will host a Community Back-to-School event on Thursday, Aug. 15, at its main office in Georgetown, located at 308 N. Railroad Ave.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will provide more than 200 youths with backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies. The event will feature vendors offering free food, healthcare screenings, and other services, including student physicals.

The agency’s back-to-school event is part of its ongoing effort to support local families and ensure students are prepared for the upcoming school year.

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.