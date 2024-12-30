DELAWARE – With the passing of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29, President Biden has ordered United States flags at all government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff. In concurrence with the President’s proclamation, Governor Carney has also ordered Delaware flags be flown at half-staff at state buildings and facilities.
According to U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. 7m) the flags are to be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the death of the former president and are to be returned to full staff at sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
“President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office," said Governor Carney. "He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”
Other Delaware leaders expressed their sorrow for the passing of the former president on Sunday. Real time flag status notifications can be found here.