OAK ORCHARD, Del. - Rising tides and persistent flooding have left several people stranded along River Road in Oak Orchard, where high water continues to cover roads.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Douglas Bath, standing in front of his home as he recalled water going up to second step of his front porch just days ago. Bath said he hasn’t been able to leave his house in days.
Others, like Austen Decker, have been wading through the water to come and go on foot.
“Yeah, I did it this morning. Yesterday, the day before — and in past years,” said Decker. “Salt water, don’t want to get my truck messed up.”
Ronald Corso drove through the floodwaters but admitted it was a risky move.
“I was a little worried when I got in,” he said. “About halfway through, I realized I made a mistake. But I made it.”
Bath said not everyone has been so fortunate. “It’s interesting watching the trucks come through. Then a car sees that and thinks, ‘Oh, I can make it.’ But we had to push a girl out — oh no, her little car didn’t make it.”
Several points of River Road have orange "road closed" barricades, though cars are still able to drive through if desired.