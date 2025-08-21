SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Water covered storm drains, dead fish, car debris and waves crashing over docks paint a grim picture in the Oak Orchard area, where floodwaters have overtaken roads.
For longtime Oak Orchard resident Jim Santangelo, it’s an all-too-familiar sight.
“Years ago, I had 16 inches of water in my kitchen,” Santangelo recalled. “I actually have pictures of fish swimming around on my kitchen floor.”
Determined to avoid a repeat of past flooding, Santangelo deployed his flood tube in front of his house early and has taken extra precautions. He’s stocked up on groceries, moved vehicles to higher ground and plans to stay indoors as high tide and strong winds threaten to worsen conditions Thursday evening.
“This stops the water from going up my driveway and into my kitchen door,” he said. “I love living here; I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, but it’s like Hatteras, North Carolina. When it’s ugly, it’s really ugly.”
Santangelo lives along River Road, a name that feels especially fitting as water levels rise.
Over in Millsboro, similar scenes unfolded at Cupola Park, where water flooded the area.
“If you’ve been here for a while, you know what’s coming when the wind blows in off the ocean,” said local Randal Anderson. “High tide’s going to be an issue whenever the next one is.”