CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A surprise addition has arrived just days before the 101st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, as Foal No. 88 was born to mare Bella in the southern corral, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The new buckskin pinto colt's father was identified as Twist by CVFC. At the recommendation of the veterinarian, Bella and her colt were moved to the carnival grounds so the pair could work on nursing and walking in a safer, lower-risk environment.
The birth comes as preparations continue for the 101st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29. The annual event draws thousands of spectators to Virginia's Eastern Shore and serves as the centerpiece of Pony Penning Week.
Viewers across much of the Delmarva Peninsula can watch the Pony Swim live for free on cable and over-the-air television. Those outside the station's coverage area or are online can stream the event live on DSN+.