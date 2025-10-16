GEORGETOWN, Del. - Homelessness and public safety were intensely discussed at this week’s Georgetown Town Council meeting, as people who live in Georgetown raised concerns about homelessness in town.
State Rep. Brian Pettyjohn addressed the council, saying people have reached out to him with troubling reports.
"Residents have told me they've been harassed in public parking lots," Pettyjohn said. "Individuals are following and harassing townspeople and visitors, aggressively asking for money in real retail parking areas."
The Georgetown Police Department confirmed that it receives complaints about panhandling on a daily basis. However, officials noted that sitting on sidewalks and holding signs is considered protected free speech under the law. Without a criminal act, police say there is often little they can do.
There have been no recent police reports of harassment by homeless individuals.
Mayor Bill West acknowledged the frustrations voiced by the public and said town leaders are actively working on the issue.
"We're going to bring back our town. We're going to win back our town," West said. "But it's something you can't rush through. You've got to dot your i's and cross your t's to make sure you're legal with everything you do."
West also said the town is making efforts to relocate individuals who are not utilizing available support systems.
"Folks that aren't using the services correctly will get sent out of town," he added.
West said people could be sent to the states or counties where they previously lived.
Advocates for the homeless community say the issue is not just about behavior, but about geography and access to services. Eric Bodenweiser, founder of The Shepherd’s Office, said the concentration of legal, health, and recovery services in Georgetown is drawing people from across Sussex County especially those recently released from incarceration.
"We've got the prisons. We've got the center of the probation going here. We've also got the big bad courts. Everybody that has to go to court has to come to Georgetown."
Bodenweiser also pointed to the network of recovery housing and counseling services in the area.
"These sober living programs have all popped up Sober Living Houses, Oxford Houses. We've got a tremendous amount of counseling agencies all around here, and they're trying to help these people mentally, and it just breathes on itself."
In response to some of the public criticisms, Higher Ground Outreach, a local nonprofit, released a statement pushing back against what they see as negative framing of charitable work.
"Recent discussions about homelessness in Georgetown have raised understandable concern," the group said. "Yet we are deeply saddened to hear narratives that suggest helping people in need makes someone 'part of the problem.' We believe the opposite is true. Feeding the hungry, offering warmth, and listening to those who are struggling are the first steps toward recovery and rebuilding lives."
Town officials say they continue to work toward long-term solutions that balance public safety, legal considerations, and compassion for the unhoused.