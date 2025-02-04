Food bank of Delaware seeks volunteers for spring garden prep

MILFORD, Del.- With spring approaching, the Food Bank of Delaware is inviting volunteers to help prepare its community garden for the upcoming growing season.
An open house will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Milford site’s Packing Barn. The event offers an opportunity for volunteers to learn about the garden’s goals, upcoming projects, and ways they can contribute.
Volunteers will help with soil preparation and early spring crop planting, helping to support the Food Bank’s mission of providing fresh produce to families in need. The open house is a no-commitment event, allowing gardening enthusiasts to share their skills while learning more about the initiative.
For more information or to sign up, visit Milford-Garden.org.