MILFORD, Del -Nine students have recently completed a 12-week training program designed to help adults with disabilities position themselves for jobs in the food and hospitality industry. The program is called The Kitchen School and is a partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association.
The students graduation will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Food Bank of Delaware on Veterans Blvd. in Milford. The students spent eight weeks learning in the Food Bank kitchen and four weeks transitioning to a permanent job through on-site coaching.
Last month, the graduating students prepared and served dishes that were served at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Food Bank's new facility.
Graduates will receive certificates, give remarks and then serve lunch to their family and guests.