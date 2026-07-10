HARRINGTON, Del.- Fairgoers can earn free admission to the Delaware State Fair on Monday, July 27, by donating five Food Lion brand canned or boxed food items during the 15th annual Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day.
The annual partnership between Food Lion, the Delaware State Fair and the Food Bank of Delaware is designed to help meet the growing demand for food assistance in Kent and Sussex counties. Organizers say donations collected during the event will support the Food Bank of Delaware's efforts to provide food to families experiencing food insecurity.
Since the program began in 2012, fairgoers have donated 255,448 pounds of food, providing the equivalent of more than 306,537 meals, according to the Food Bank of Delaware.
"We're grateful to once again partner with Food Lion for Hunger Relief Day at the Delaware State Fair," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "As more Delaware families continue to turn to the Food Bank for support, events like this are more important than ever."
According to the Food Bank of Delaware, over 61,000 people living in Kent and Sussex counties experience food insecurity, meaning they do not always have reliable access to enough food due to financial or other resource limitations.
Food Lion said the annual collection provides an opportunity for fair visitors to support local families while helping stock food pantry shelves.
“At Food Lion, we believe no family should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” said Kevin Durkee, with Food Lion Feeds for Food Lion.
Delaware State Fair General Manager Danny Aguilar said the food drive has become one of the fair's signature community traditions.
"We are proud to once again partner with the Food Bank of Delaware and Food Lion for Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day," Aguilar said. "This is one of the most meaningful traditions of the Delaware State Fair because it brings our community together for a common purpose. The generosity of our fairgoers helps provide meals and hope to Delaware families facing food insecurity, and it's incredible to see the lasting impact this effort has on thousands of lives each year. We look forward to another successful year of making a difference together.”
Volunteers from Food Lion and the Food Bank of Delaware will collect donations at all fair entrance gates. Glass containers will not be accepted.
The Food Bank of Delaware said its most-needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups, tuna, peanut butter, cereal and pasta.