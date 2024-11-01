LEWES, Del. - The property that used to have the Delaware State Police Troop 7 building will soon have more than just tents on the property. DelDOT confirmed that a salt barn will be placed on the paved portion of the lot.
While the salt barn going on the property off of Coastal Highway will not be as large as the ones at locations like Ellendale and Georgetown, DelDOT hopes the additional access will reduce salt truck's travel time.
DelDOT anticipates the new salt barn will be up and running in time for improved service this winter season.
The tents currently on the other half of the property is a temporary encampment for the homeless referred to as "Tharros." The site manager, Mike Agnew, works with the homeless nonprofit Code Purple, but is a project launched on his own accord.
The former Troop 7 building that stood on this property had been demolished in June, after five years of vacancy. Code Purple used to house displaced people in that building after a new police building was built in 2019.