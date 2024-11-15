SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction announced the arrests of four individuals for attempting to smuggle drugs into correctional facilities following investigations at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.
Recent Arrest:
On Nov. 11, a drug investigation at JTVCC uncovered concealed packages being passed during an inmate visit. Tyshekia Thomas, 36, of Wilmington, allegedly handed the packages to inmate Markeevis McDougal, 39. Upon search, authorities found approximately 8.93 grams of marijuana and 140 Suboxone strips. McDougal, serving a 23-year sentence, was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to deliver and promoting prison contraband. Thomas was also charged with similar offenses and released on her own recognizance.
Earlier Incident:
A prior incident on Sept. 28, involved Amaryllis Figueroa, 34, of Newark, and inmate Jamaal Dearry, 39. During their visitation, investigators found a package containing synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana and sublingual Buprenorphine strips. Dearry, serving a 15-year sentence, was charged with possession and promoting contraband. Figueroa was charged and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
DOC’s Response:
DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor credited heightened mail screening and vigilant monitoring for the detection of these smuggling attempts.
"Recent investments in enhanced mail screening across all of our correctional facilities to improve security and eliminate mail contraband have achieved those goals, but we have also recognized that this effort could drive an increase in schemes to smuggle drugs and other illegal contraband in through other means," Taylor said.