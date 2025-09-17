Lewes BPW (copy)

The closure will affect the stretch between Savannah Road and Market Street. 

LEWES, Del.- Fourth Street in Lewes will be closed Monday, Sept. 22, as utility work gets underway, according to the Lewes Board of Public Works.

The closure will affect the stretch between Savannah Road and Market Street. After the initial shutdown, work will continue with single-lane closures for up to two weeks.

Flaggers will be in the work zone to help direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect possible delays.

The Board of Public Works says the project is part of ongoing efforts to improve essential infrastructure in the area.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you