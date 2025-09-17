LEWES, Del.- Fourth Street in Lewes will be closed Monday, Sept. 22, as utility work gets underway, according to the Lewes Board of Public Works.
The closure will affect the stretch between Savannah Road and Market Street. After the initial shutdown, work will continue with single-lane closures for up to two weeks.
Flaggers will be in the work zone to help direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect possible delays.
The Board of Public Works says the project is part of ongoing efforts to improve essential infrastructure in the area.