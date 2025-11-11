FRANKFORD, Del. - A Frankford man is facing multiple felony drug and gun charges after a search at his home led to the discovery of crack cocaine, marijuana and a handgun.
On the evening of Nov. 11, at around 8:30 p.m., Delaware State Police say the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force responded to assist Delaware Probation and Parole after officers conducted an administrative search at 20-year-old Malachi Mahon’s home on Frankford Avenue.
Probation officers reportedly found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a Glock 9mm handgun inside the home. A child was also present during the search, police said. Mahon, who is on probation, was detained without incident.
During the search of both the home and Mahon, police found approximately 6.44 grams of crack cocaine and 50.43 grams of marijuana.
Mahon was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following:
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
Possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses controlled substances (felony)
Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited – prior drug conviction (felony)
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 1 (felony)
Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with a child in the dwelling
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of personal use quantity marijuana – under 21
Mahon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $36,601 cash bond.