HARRINGTON, Del.- Pet owners can take advantage of a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs and cats on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The Brandywine Valley SPCA says it is working with Petco Love to operate the clinic.
Organizers say the clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free rabies and distemper/FVRCP shots for both dogs and cats. The clinic is designed for convenience and safety, allowing people to stay in their cars while their pets receive vaccinations.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA asks that cats be brought in carriers and dogs remain leashed in case they need to exit the car for vaccination. No advance registration or paperwork is required, and there will be sufficient vaccines available throughout the four-hour event.
To enter the clinic, pet owners will enter through the fairgrounds’ main entrance, where staff will direct traffic to the check-in and vaccination stations.
According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the rabies vaccines offered are one-year doses, and tags will not be provided. Feline distemper shots include protection against feline rhinotracheitis, calici and panleukopenia. Canine distemper vaccines protect against distemper virus, adenovirus types 1 and 2, parainfluenza virus and parvovirus.
Organizers note that dogs and cats can begin receiving distemper vaccines at 6 weeks old, with boosters every 2 to 4 weeks until 16 to 20 weeks old, then annually. Rabies vaccinations start at 3 months old and are recommended each year.
The clinic will take place rain or shine.