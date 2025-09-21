Freeman Arts Pavilion

From left, Freeman Arts Pavilion Community Engagement Director Lindsay Richard and Arts Education Coordinator Nancy Curry present Blades Elementary School art teacher Paraskevi Donohue with supplies collected via the recent Arts Supply Drive. (Freeman Arts Pavilion)

SELBYVILLE, Del. - A recent arts supply drive hosted by Freeman Arts Pavilion will provide new resources for art and music classrooms across eight local schools, thanks to community support and a matching donation.

The drive, held last month, collected nearly 646 donated items, including essentials like glue sticks, markers, paints and more, with a total value of more than $16,880. 

“We are so grateful to our community for rallying behind this initiative,” said Nancy Curry, Arts Education Coordinator. “Because of their generosity — and the incredible matching gift from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation — students across eight schools will now have access to more of the tools they need to create, learn and express themselves through the arts.

Schools in the Laurel, Seaford and Woodbridge districts received the art supplies. In addition, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation matched donations by contributing $2,000 to each school’s music classroom, further extending the reach of the effort . 

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

