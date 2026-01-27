REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Cold, quiet and icy, that’s how the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk looked Tuesday night as freezing temperatures moved in.
Some people stayed inside, others worked to protect their businesses, and a few found ways to enjoy the ice.
Sisters Faith and Hannah Shirey turned the slick boardwalk into an impromptu skating rink.
“It’s going to be icy down here, and we really love slipping and sliding,” Hannah said. “So we were just like, why not?”
The sisters were also on a mission to find a birthday gift for their mom, but the cold made that tough.
“Nothing’s really open right now, so we’re just walking around, trying to see what’s open,” Faith said.
Earlier in the day, business owners worked quickly to stay ahead of the ice. At Funland, Randy Curry raced to de-ice the property before temperatures dropped further.
“As the colder temperatures set in, it won’t be very effective,” Curry said. “So we're trying to get it when the sun is on it.”
Even in the freeze, the beach offered moments of beauty, with snow mixing into the sand to create striking patterns along the shore, a bright spot in an otherwise bitter week.