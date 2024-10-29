DELMARVA - For Thanksgiving on Delmarva, there are a variety of options for both dining out and take-home feasts. From family-friendly buffets to pre-ordered holiday meals, local restaurants offer plenty of ways to celebrate without the hassle of cooking.
Lewes
Harvest Tide Steakhouse in Lewes welcomes people for a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The buffet is $59.99 per person and $19 for those ages four to 12. Kids under four will eat free. Some menu items include a carving station, sweet potato casserole and roasted butternut squash soup. Spots are limited and reservations can be made online.
Crooked Hammock Brewery is hosting a family-style Thanksgiving buffet. The price is $39 for adults and $19 for kids 12 and under. Children under the age of three will eat free. The meal will serve Thanksgiving dishes, plus classics from the Hammock menu. Reservations can be made online.
Rehoboth Beach
If you want to opt for a take-out meal, Big Fish Market will be offering Thanksgiving to-go meals. There are family-style options to choose from, along with sides and assorted desserts. All orders for Thanksgiving pick-up must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. The menu and order form can be found online.
Milford
Surf and Turf Bar & Grill is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special plated menu. The price is $39 per adult and $15 for children under 10. There are a selection of meats to choose from and sides, plus a soup and dessert of choice. Reservations are recommended and can be made at (302)-503-5555.
Millsboro
Baywood Clubhouse is offering both a buffet and take-out option for the community. The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adults can eat for $54 and children under 12 can enjoy a meal for $24. Reservations can be made by calling (302)947- 9225. If you opt for the take-out option, families and individuals can choose an entrée plus sides. Add-ons are available and pick-up will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Orders can be made online.
Bethany Beach
If you are looking for a take-out option this Thanksgiving, Bethany Blue's is creating fully prepared family dinners, sides and desserts. There are meal options that serve both eight to 10 people, as well as four to five people. Sides are also available by the pound. Orders must be placed by Thursday, Nov. 21. Cold pick-up for the Bethany location will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Orders can also be made for the Lewes location.
Fenwick Island
Harpoon Hanna's is welcoming individuals and families for a Thanksgiving feast. The meal will be $32.99 for adults and $12.99 for children. The bar opens at 11 a.m. and the dining room will be open from noon to 9 p.m. To make reservations, call (302)539-3095.
Ocean City
The Captain's Table will host a Thanksgiving buffet where adults eat for $49 and children six to 12 years old can eat for $19 per person. Children five and under will eat free with a paying adult. The buffet will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The menu features a carving station and a various selection of entrees and sides.
Spain Wine Bar is welcoming the community to a bottomless or a la carte dining experience. The cost is $85 per person for bottomless. Some menu items include tapas, charcuterie and desserts. Limited seating is available and reservations can be made online.