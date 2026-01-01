DELAWARE - From quiet walks along the shoreline to frigid ocean dips and festive runs, communities along Delaware’s coast rang in the new year with traditions focused on nature, charity and togetherness.
At Cape Henlopen State Park, many kicked off 2026 by taking part in the park’s annual First Day Hike, a guided stroll along the beach designed to encourage reflection and connection after the busy holiday season. Participants learned about the area’s rich history, including what once stood along the coastline, while taking in sweeping ocean views.
Organizers said the event is meant to inspire people to start the year outdoors while learning more about their local environment.
A few miles down the coast in Bethany Beach, the tone shifted from peaceful to exhilarating as crowds gathered for the annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge. From first-time participants to longtime regulars, plungers ran straight into the icy Atlantic Ocean to welcome 2026 with a jolt of cold.
While the plunge served as a wake-up call for many, organizers said the event is also to help raise thousands of dollars for local charities.
Andy Tracey, who lives around the area, said this was his first time doing the polar plunge and that the decision to take part was spontaneous, but felt like the perfect way to begin the year.
"It's just something, something out of the box to do. Something crazy to do on New Year's Day. So, just to kick off the new year," said Tracey.
The celebration continued along the Bethany Beach boardwalk, where runners and walkers participated in the annual 'Hair of the Dog' Run. The New Year’s Day race has become a local tradition, drawing people of all ages to start the year with movement and community spirit.
Sharon Zydney, from New Jersey, said she came to visit her sister and was looking for a fun way to celebrate the new year.
"It means just starting the year on the right foot. So I need to be healthier. I need to do more activity. And so I'm going to do a, walk challenge myself for January to do a mile outside every day. I've done that two frozen feet. So it's a great way to start that process as well," said Zydney.
For many, they said the run is about more than fitness, it offers a chance for neighbors and visitors alike to come together and celebrate the start of a new year.
Together, the events reflected a shared goal along the coast, starting 2026 with fresh air, active traditions and a sense of connection.