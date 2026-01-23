SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Empty chairs inside the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center will soon be filled as agencies prepare for a winter storm expected to bring snow and freezing rain.
Sussex County Public Safety Director Robert Murray says having everyone in the same room makes a big difference when severe weather hits.
“We’re going to ask our partners to come in. The National Guard, the Red Cross. We have seats here for the power companies, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Delmarva Power, as well as EMS,” Murray said. “Each of those organizations will have representation here in the facility.”
Murray says the main concerns are snow overnight into Sunday morning and freezing rain late Sunday night that could lead to icy roads early next week. “We started planning with state agencies and DEMA, and we’ve held calls with our local fire companies, EMS agencies and municipalities,” Murray said. “We’re really trying to assess what the needs will be and how we’ll respond through the weekend.”
On the roads, DelDOT crews are already getting ready. Tanker trucks are applying brine, a salt and water mixture that keeps snow and ice from bonding to the pavement.
Smaller trucks carry about 1,000 gallons of brine and can treat 20 to 30 miles of roadway. The largest trucks hold up to 6,000 gallons and can cover about 50 to 60 miles.
DelDOT says it has 50,000 tons of salt available. Officials expect between 5,000 and 10,000 tons of salt could be used during this weather event. With the Emergency Operations Center staffing up and roads being treated, Sussex County leaders say they are ready for the winter storm headed their way.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.