Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&