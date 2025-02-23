MILTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation will close Front Street between Federal Street and Cave Neck Road for wastewater mainline repairs. The closure will begin Monday, Feb. 24, and is expected to last through Monday, March 3, weather permitting.
DelDOT advises drivers traveling north on Front Street from Cave Neck Road to continue on Cave Neck Road, turn right onto Federal Street and then turn left onto Union Street. Those traveling south on Front Street from Union Street will need to turn right onto Federal Street, then turn left onto Atlantic Street, which becomes Cave Neck Road.