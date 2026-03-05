MILLSBORO, Del. - A reported gas leak at the Walgreens on John J. Williams Highway on Wednesday morning was traced to a problem with an underground propane tank gauge, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters were called to the store at 26191 John J. Williams Highway around 11:45 a.m. on March 4 after a report of a possible propane leak from an underground tank.
Response crews included Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard station, Engine 80 from the Long Neck station and the Delaware State Fire Police.
Firefighters evaluated the area to identify any potential hazards. Crews reported there was no odor in the area during their assessment.
According to the fire company, the large underground propane tank appeared to have experienced an issue that triggered the leak concern. The tank was shut off, and firefighters determined the tank’s gauge was broken.
The fire company reminds people of common warning signs of a gas leak. According to IRVFC, signs can include a hissing or whistling sound near a gas line, an unusual odor similar to rotten eggs, or visible changes in the ground such as dead or discolored plants. In some cases, people may notice bubbling in standing water or soil that appears unusually dry or hardened above an underground gas line.