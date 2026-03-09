WILMINGTON, Del. - High gas prices have returned folllowing the military action in Iran that began on Feb. 28.
After a period of relatively stable and low gas prices, the national average price for regular unleaded gas quickly jumped during the conflict in the Middle East.
Before the increase, the prices were $3/gallon since early December 2025. The national average gas price is now $3.47, up 48 cents in the past week. The average cost in Delaware is $3.36.
"As drivers, we can’t control the global fuel market but we can control how efficiently we use every gallon," said Jana Tidwell, Public & Government Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance. "Additionally, there is uncertainty about how high prices will go and how long they will stay high, but there are simple actions drivers can take to improve their gas mileage and save money at the pumps."
According to AAA, there are many ways drivers can reduce their price of gas including different kinds of vehicle maintenance and ways of driving.
AAA offers several tools to help drivers find the lowest gas prices and maximize every trip at the AAA Mobile App and their website.