LEWES, Del. - DelDOT says the Georgetown-Lewes Rail Trail Shared Use Path will be temporarily relocated onto the newly paved New Road beneath the Nassau Bridge for construction.
The construction of the Shared Use Path is in its final configuration between Nassau Road and Janice Road. The construction will begin on Monday, July 20 through Aug. 14, weather permitting.
According to DelDOT, trail users are encouraged to follow posted detour signage and use caution while traveling through the work area.