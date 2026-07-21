This article has been updated with the latest information from DelDOT on July 21, 2026.
LEWES, Del. - A section of the Georgetown-Lewes Rail Trail will soon be detoured onto a newly paved road. The detour is part of the ongoing Minos Conaway construction.
According to DelDOT, the Georgetown-Lewes Trail shared use path is expected to start sometime this week. Due to the weather forecast, set up of the detour has been delayed, but is set to be fully functional soon.
The detour will guide trail-goers onto "New Road" located beneath the Nassau Bridge. Before the detour, pedestrians used to follow a sharp winding curve to avoid construction.
DelDOT said trail users and bikers are encouraged to follow posted detours and use caution while passing near work areas. The detour is not permanent and is expected to clear Aug. 14.