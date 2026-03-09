GRAVEL HILL RD

The closure on Gravel Hill Rd at the intersection of Sand Hill Rd on March 9, 2026 after an SUV crashed into a utility pole.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — A 41-year-old Georgetown man is facing DUI and traffic charges after an early-morning crash that damaged a utility pole Monday, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. March 9 on Gravel Hill Road north of Neptune Road.

According to investigators, a Dodge Journey SUV was driving south on Gravel Hill Road when it left the west side of the road. The front of the SUV then struck and damaged a utility pole. As of 7:15 a.m. Delaware Cooperative Extension reported 9 customers were without service in that area. That section Gravel Hill Rd. was closed.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Georgetown, refused medical treatment at the scene. No other people were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

