GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown leaders are preparing to pursue major state funding to upgrade the town’s water treatment system amid concerns over "emerging contaminants" found in the local supply.
On Monday, the Town Council is expected to vote on two resolutions seeking nearly $21 million through Delaware’s Emerging Contaminant Grant program. The request includes about $950,000 to design a new treatment system and $20 million for construction.
Town leaders say the upgrades would target PFAS and PFOS, often known as "forever chemicals," which have been detected in Georgetown’s tap water. While the water currently meets all state and federal drinking standards, Town Manager Gene Dvornick said they anticipate tighter regulations in the coming years.
"It’s the time to start to come up with ways to treat so that we’re eliminating as much of those as we can that might potentially be harmful to people who drink," Dvornick said.
Charlie Koskey, who lives in the area, said he is especially concerned about residents who cannot afford alternatives such as bottled water.
"My major concern is our most vulnerable population, those that can’t afford to buy bottled water are those that are relying on the water to consume," Koskey said.
If approved, town leaders say the funding would allow Georgetown to design and build a system capable of reducing contaminants for years to come. The grant program specifically targets small or disadvantaged communities seeking to address drinking water issues.
Georgetown leaders expect Monday’s vote to determine whether the town moves forward with the application.