GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Town of Georgetown is moving forward with a long-anticipated infrastructure upgrade as officials prepare to break ground on a new Police and Public Works Facility on Friday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the project site at 700 University Drive. The new complex will replace the town’s aging police station, originally acquired in 1991, and expand and modernize facilities for the Public Works Department, which has operated from its current building since 1977.
Planning for the new facility began in September 2024, with support from the community following a successful referendum vote in November 2024. That vote allowed the town to borrow up to $18 million for the new facility, passing by just 13 votes.
“We are thrilled to begin construction on this new facility, which will allow us to better serve Georgetown’s growing community,” said Mayor Bill West. “We appreciate the public’s support—particularly for establishing a central location for these two essential services—and we look forward to the many years of service this building will provide.”
The new facility is being developed in partnership with Onix Group and GGA Construction, which is based in Middletown and will serve as the project’s Construction Manager. Fisher Architecture, located in Salisbury, is handling architectural design.