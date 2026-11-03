SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent Republican state Sen. Gerald Hocker has won the general election for Delaware Senate District 20, defeating Democrat Harry Gold. Hocker won with 16,683 votes, while Gold received 12,858 votes.
Senate District 20 includes Millsboro, Selbyville, Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Frankford, Fenwick Island, Millville, South Bethany, Roxana and Oak Orchard.
Hocker, a Sussex County native, has served in the Delaware Senate since 2012. He and his wife own and operate several businesses in Clarksville, Ocean View and the Bethany Beach area.
Throughout his campaign, Hocker has focused on infrastructure improvements, traffic congestion and rising electricity costs. He has also emphasized government spending and economic policies that consider the financial impact on businesses and taxpayers.
During his time in office, Hocker has proposed legislation addressing energy costs, including Senate Bill 65, which would withdraw Delaware from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate program aimed at reducing power plant emissions. Hocker argues that leaving the program would lower electricity costs for residents.
Hocker has also emphasized fiscal responsibility and the importance of considering the financial impact of legislation on businesses and taxpayers.
His campaign priorities include continuing to address infrastructure needs, energy affordability and concerns raised by residents of his district.