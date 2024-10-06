HARRINGTON, Del. - Bayhealth will host its second "Go Pink at the Rink" event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fair.
In partnership with University of Delaware Athletics, the event aims to raise breast cancer awareness through an afternoon of ice skating, with the first 50 attendees receiving free admission and skate rentals.
Bayhealth Cancer Institute will provide free clinical breast exams and breast cancer education on-site. Attendees can also meet Division I athletes and enter to win University of Delaware Women’s Basketball season tickets.