Go Pink at the Rink

HARRINGTON, Del. - Bayhealth will host its second "Go Pink at the Rink" event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fair.

In partnership with University of Delaware Athletics, the event aims to raise breast cancer awareness through an afternoon of ice skating, with the first 50 attendees receiving free admission and skate rentals.

Bayhealth Cancer Institute will provide free clinical breast exams and breast cancer education on-site. Attendees can also meet Division I athletes and enter to win University of Delaware Women’s Basketball season tickets. 

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

