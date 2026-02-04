SELBYVILLE, Del.- A GoFundMe has been created to support a Selbyville ICU nurse and her three children following the killing of her mother.
Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 71-year-old Liudmyla Levchenko of Selbyville. Police say she was killed Feb. 2 at a home in the 37000 block of Pinto Drive.
Troopers previously said they were called to the home after a family member reported concerns following a phone call with Jesus Palacio-Hernandez. While troopers were responding, family members found Levchenko dead in a ditch behind the property, police said.
Police charged Palacio-Hernandez, Levchenko’s son-in-law, with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody without incident and remains held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1 million cash bond, according to state police.
According to a GoFundMe page organized by a friend, Levchenko’s daughter, Anastasiia Levchenko, returned home from work that morning and learned of her mother’s death. The fundraiser states that Anastasiia Levchenko is an ICU nurse and the mother of three children, ages 8, 6 and 3.
The organizer wrote that Anastasiia Levchenko’s mother and husband had been the family’s primary sources of childcare. With her mother’s death and her husband now in custody, the fundraiser says Levchenko is now raising her three children on her own.
The GoFundMe states that donations will go toward funeral expenses for her mother, childcare costs and basic living expenses. The organizer said the funds will also allow Levchenko time to grieve and support her children without immediate financial pressure.
The organizer encouraged those unable to donate to share the fundraiser to help support the family.