DOVER, Del. — Governor John Carney has activated the Delaware National Guard to assist with storm response efforts as a significant winter storm approaches the state. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is also activating its Emergency Operations Center in Smyrna to coordinate with state, county, and local partners to address needs during the storm.
While no driving restrictions have been issued yet, state officials warn that conditions could prompt restrictions, including Level 1 Driving Warnings or more stringent measures under a declared State of Emergency. A Level 1 Driving Warning urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution on slippery or snow-covered roads.
DelDOT Prepares for Snow Removal
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is mobilizing its 300 pieces of snow removal equipment, including plows, salt trucks, and brining vehicles. Crews have already begun treating roads statewide and will start plowing around 2 a.m. Monday as the storm intensifies.
DelDOT Acting Secretary Shanté Hastings stressed the importance of safe driving during the storm. “DelDOT crews will be working throughout the storm to clear and treat roads across the state. However, cold temperatures and continued snowfall could cause roads and bridges to be hazardous as the day progresses,” Hastings said.
Major routes, including I-95, Route 1, Route 13, and Route 113, will be the primary focus for snow removal operations to keep them open and passable. Secondary roads and neighborhood streets may remain slippery and snow-covered until conditions allow further cleanup.