DELAWARE -Delaware business, government and university leaders joined Gov. Matt Meyer (D) and Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez on a trade mission to India that state officials claim is producing investment opportunities, international partnerships and a clean energy collaboration.
The delegation met with government officials, technology and manufacturing executives, and university partners in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad during the trip. The goal was to recruit companies to Delaware, strengthen economic relationships and expand research partnerships tied to innovation and sustainability.
“We are bringing additional opportunity home to Delaware,” Meyer said. “We successfully recruited companies, supported Delaware employers, strengthened research partnerships, and significantly enhanced the First State’s brand in one of the world’s largest markets.”
One of the largest developments announced during the trip involves REnP Green Energy, which is exploring plans to build its first American facility in Delaware. Company leaders plan to visit the state in April to begin selecting a site for a manufacturing operation targeted to open in 2027.
Another company, International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team Air Rescue, intends to incorporate in Delaware and is considering establishing its first U.S. operations base in the state. The company plans to visit Delaware later this spring.
“As an ER doctor, meeting with ICATT was personal for me: they’re physicians building a company focused on life-saving emergency care,” First Lady Dr. Lauren Meyer said. “This trip was about building new relationships and attracting innovative companies. Now, ICATT intends to incorporate in Delaware and are exploring plans to establish their first U.S. operations here, improving the lives of Delawareans in the process.”
The trip also produced a clean energy partnership. Delaware-based Versogen announced a collaboration with Indian renewable energy company InSolare Energy to accelerate global deployment of green hydrogen technologies.
Versogen, founded at the University of Delaware and headquartered on the STAR Campus in Newark, develops advanced materials used in water electrolysis to produce hydrogen without carbon emissions. The partnership combines Versogen’s anionic exchange membrane electrolyzer stack design with InSolare’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities.
“Versogen’s story is the First State at its best: innovative research at the University of Delaware creating a globally leading polymer membrane company located on the STAR Campus – growing into a real-world partnership that accelerates clean energy on a global scale," Meyer said. "By pairing Versogen’s breakthrough technology with InSolare’s manufacturing strength and project execution, Delaware chemistry is truly delivering cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen and deepening a Delaware–India relationship for years to come."
During the trip, Meyer also met with several top Indian leaders, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss research partnerships and innovation collaboration.
In Mumbai, the governor hosted a “Doing Business in Delaware” seminar at the U.S. Consulate, highlighting opportunities for manufacturers, fintech companies and international investors.
Delaware Prosperity Partnership also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen business connections and foster innovation partnerships between Delaware companies and Indian enterprises.
Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez said the trip demonstrated Delaware’s ability to compete internationally.
“This economic mission trip showed that Delaware can compete on the global stage,” Patibanda-Sanchez said. “We strengthened relationships with business and government leaders, opened doors for Delaware companies, and created new pathways for investment, innovation, and collaboration that will deliver long-term benefits for our state.”
State officials say follow-up work is already underway.