DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday focused on addressing food insecurity and improving the efficiency of Delaware’s food distribution systems.

According to a spokesperson for the Meyer administration, the 'Food Resiliency Executive Order' will re-establish the Delaware Council on Farm and Food Policy to develop and manage a cross-agency statewide food access strategy that addresses system gaps, optimizes food security, and improves nutrition for Delawareans.   

The signing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Governor’s Office in Legislative Hall.

Gov. Meyer will be joined by First Lady Lauren Meyer, Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, and David Edgell, the council chair and director of the Office of State Planning Coordination.

This is one of several executive orders Meyer has signed since his Jan. 21 inauguration, including measures addressing apprenticeship programs and affordable housing.

Kristina DeRobertis 

