DELAWARE – Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signed an executive order Jan. 23 establishing a working group to streamline permitting and licensing processes for workforce and affordable housing projects. The initiative aims to create a “one-stop-shop” system in each county, enhancing collaboration, efficiency, and transparency across state and local governments.
“Housing is a human right, and no Delawarean should be left out in the cold,” said Meyer. “This executive order is a first step in overhauling our permitting processes, making it easier and faster to deliver affordable, quality homes to those who need them.”
The working group, which will include representatives from government, development, and environmental sectors, is tasked with delivering recommendations by April 25, 2025. The group’s focus will include regulatory streamlining, best practices, and pilot program development to address Delaware’s growing affordable housing crisis.
Toni Brighton lives in an affordable housing development in Milford. As she ages, she wants to move to a bottom floor unit, but she's facing problems.
"It's too long of a wait," said Brighton. "I put in an application for another apartment complex, but I think I've been on the list for maybe a little bit over a year."
Jim Purcell with the Milford Housing Development Corporation hopes this solves some of their challenges.
"What we hear and what our challenge is that we also face a workforce shortage," said Purcell. "So I think this executive order talks about how we need to concentrate in on creating a workforce who is ready to build efficient, safe, healthy homes."