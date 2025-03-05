MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore has introduced a supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2026, adjusting his original proposal. According to his office, the changes reflect revised cost estimates, funding shifts, and efforts to address key state priorities.
The key budget changes include:
$300 million for Developmental Disabilities Administration – The state plans to allocate nearly $300 million in General Fund appropriations across Fiscal Year 2025 and Fiscal Year 2026. This includes $143 million for the current fiscal year and $154 million for the next, based on updated cost projections and savings from planned cost containment measures.
$37 million for Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program – The Maryland Department of Labor proposes an 18- to 24-month extension for the program’s implementation timeline.
$15 million for Registers of Wills – This funding would cover the agency’s full operating costs if lawmakers approve Moore’s proposal to eliminate the state’s inheritance tax.
$9 million for unemployment insurance administration – The funding would help the state manage an expected increase in unemployment claims and expedite hiring of former federal employees as new state employees.
$80 million in energy fund reallocations – Funding for state climate initiatives will increase from $90 million in Fiscal Year 2025 to $100 million in Fiscal Year 2026. Funding for low-income energy assistance will increase by 60%.
Governor Wes Moore says his administration continues to work with the General Assembly to finalize the budget, including recent efforts to restore 94% of planned cost containment measures for the Developmental Disabilities Administration in Fiscal Year 2025.