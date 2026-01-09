MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore is proposing a record $10.2 billion investment in Maryland’s K-12 public schools as part of his fiscal year 2027 budget, calling it a major step toward strengthening education statewide and closing achievement gaps.
Moore says the funding reflects the administration’s goal to invest in educators, community schools and school buildings to prepare students for future employment.
“Maryland has the talent and the drive to have the best schools in the country, but that requires more than just high standards—it requires us to continue making historic investments,” Moore said. “Our administration will keep investing in our educators, strengthening our community schools, and modernizing the places where our students learn—ensuring that opportunity reaches every ZIP code and that every Maryland student has the tools to succeed.”
The proposal represents a $373.8 million increase over fiscal year 2026 and a nearly 17% increase in overall K-12 funding since Moore took office. Under the plan, funding for each student would rise to $11,811, aligning with the goals of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
According to Gov. Moore, the budget includes $228 million in K-12 aid above statutory formulas to offset what the administration says is a lapse in state law that would have reduced the number of students eligible for compensatory education funding. It also proposes $10.9 million for a new Academic Excellence Program that would place literacy and math coaches in classrooms to support teachers and improve student outcomes.
School construction is another focus, with $480.5 million in state funding proposed for capital projects. According to the proposal, that includes $80 million for the Supplemental Capital Grant Program, aimed at fast-growing counties facing overcrowded schools.
The budget also sets aside $19.4 million for the “Grow Your Own” program, which helps school staff earn teaching licenses debt-free in the communities where they live and work.
Gov. Moore says community schools would receive a record $572 million through the Concentration of Poverty grant program, a 16% increase from fiscal year 2026. More than half of Maryland’s schools are designated as community schools. The grant provides services and employment coordinators to address local needs.
The Moore administration says teacher vacancies statewide have been cut in half and national math and reading scores have improved since taking office.