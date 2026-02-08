ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore said Saturday he was uninvited from this year’s National Governors Association bipartisan dinner, calling the decision disrespectful and contrary to the spirit of federal-state cooperation.
In a statement, Moore said the annual dinner is a long-standing tradition meant to bring governors of both parties together with the president. He noted that governors from both parties recently selected him to serve as vice chair of the National Governors Association.
Moore said the decision was especially troubling given his recent participation in bipartisan meetings at the White House focused on lowering energy costs and strengthening grid reliability.
“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not,” Moore said.
Despite the situation, Moore said he remains willing to work with the administration when it benefits Maryland residents.
The White House has not publicly commented on the matter.