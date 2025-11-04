BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A long-awaited project designed to reduce flooding in Bethany Beach is now on hold due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Town officials say that once the shutdown ends, Bethany Beach can resume consultation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and begin the permitting process for the Loop Canal Dam project a process expected to take 12 to 18 months.
Rick Miller, who has lived in Bethany Beach since 1999, says flooding has been a recurring problem for residents.
"I remember kayaking down the street occasionally," Miller said. "So, yeah, there’s been a lot of flooding around here."
The $1.3 million Loop Canal Dam project aims to ease that flooding, but progress has stalled because of the shut down. Despite the delay, Bethany officials say substantial preliminary work including engineering studies, design plans, and issue resolution has already been completed.
The town’s fall newsletter noted that the federal government shutdown has delayed the necessary U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review for the project. "The federal government shutdown effect on the necessary U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review," the newsletter said.
Chris and Tony Leggio, who live in Bethany Beach part-time, say the shutdown’s impact goes beyond local projects.
"They should do their job and open up the government," Tony Leggio said. "They should be working for us, not for their own interests."
For now, work remains paused, questions remain unanswered, and Bethany Beach continues to face the threat of flooding until the federal government reopens.