DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has appointed Caesar Rodney High School student Sage Sawhney to the State Board of Education and reappointed Dr. Megan Szabo, Assistant Principal at Magnolia Middle School, to a third term on the board.
"We need students and educators to be at the table when we are making important decisions about Delaware schools," said Governor Carney. "I want to thank Sage for taking on this role and sharing his perspective on behalf of Delawareans, and I want to thank Dr. Szabo for her willingness to continue to serve our state."
Sage, a senior at Caesar Rodney High, is a chapter president of the international mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta and is the varsity tennis captain. He is an active volunteer, teaching and mentoring in several community organizations, including as a senior SAT tutor with Schoolhouse through Khan Academy. Sage established the PEER tutoring program with the University of Delaware, said Carney's office.
Dr. Szabo, Delaware’s 2015 State Teacher of the Year, is a veteran educator. Prior to her current role as an administrator with the Caesar Rodney School District, she was the Achievement Liaison Teacher at Magnolia Middle School said Carney's office. She has also worked as a science teacher at Postlethwait Middle School and served as the K-12 Science Resource Teacher for the Caesar Rodney School District for five years.
"The Delaware State Board of Education values student voice; we welcome Sage and look forward to hearing his perspective about public education in Delaware," said Shawn Brittingham, President of the Delaware State Board of Education.
In 2018, the Delaware General Assembly passed House Bill 455, adding two non-voting seats to the Delaware State Board of Education. The board’s regular monthly meetings are open to the public, typically scheduled for the third Thursday evening of the month.