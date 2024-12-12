DELAWARE - On Thursday, Governor John Carney announced that Secretary Nicole Majeski will step down later this month from her current role as the head of the DelDOT after 13 years of service at the department. Carney has named Deputy Secretary Shanté Hastings as acting secretary, and she will take over the duties of the position beginning Dec. 21.
“I am grateful for her leadership in making much needed investments in our infrastructure and for spearheading efforts to keep Delawareans safer on our roadways," said Carney. "I’m thankful for her friendship and guidance during my time in public service. Shanté Hastings has been leading these efforts with Nicole, and I am confident she will do an excellent job as Acting Secretary.”
The governor named Majeski Acting Secretary of the department on Nov. 1, 2020. Majeski was then confirmed by the State Senate and sworn in as the eleventh Secretary on Jan. 13, 2021.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Secretary of DelDOT for the past four years. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Governor Carney to serve in his Administration; to work with the dedicated employees of this department; and serve the citizens of our state,” said Secretary Majeski.