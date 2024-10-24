LEWES, Del. – Ahead of a celebration of life for former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker, Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the state flag to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, October 26, from sunrise to sunset.
Becker passed away on Oct. 6 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. According to the Greater Lewes Foundation, he had dealt with health issues in recent years. He had lived in Lewes for over 40 years and was the city's mayor from 2014-2022.
Governor Carney praised Becker in a statement this week saying “He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”