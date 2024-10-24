Ted Becker

Becker was the city's mayor from 2014 to 2022. Prior to becoming mayor, he was a city council member beginning in 2004. After losing in the 2022 mayor election, Becker became the Commissioner of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

LEWES, Del.  Ahead of a celebration of life for former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker, Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the state flag to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, October 26, from sunrise to sunset.

Becker passed away on Oct. 6 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. According to the Greater Lewes Foundation, he had dealt with health issues in recent years. He had lived in Lewes for over 40 years and was the city's mayor from 2014-2022.

Governor Carney praised Becker in a statement this week saying “He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you