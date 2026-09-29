BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer toured communities across Sussex County Tuesday to assess damage from recent severe weather and receive updates on response and recovery efforts.
Meyer made several stops throughout the affected area, meeting with local officials, emergency management personnel and residents impacted by the storm.
Members of Meyer’s Cabinet and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers accompanied the governor during the tour.
The tour concluded in Bethany Beach, where Meyer held a press conference Tuesday morning on the boardwalk.
The Governor says the state is seeking financial aid for beach replenishment but that it is also time to start planning for future severe weather.
“It's extraordinary It's not realistic to think that we can make investments and and change the fabric of our land to counter climate change overnight, or in weeks or months, as Secretary Patterson and Secretary Hastings highlight to me," Meyer said. "It takes years, but there's an old proverb that says, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is right now."
The Department of Natural Resources and Natural Control (DNREC) mentioned, that it will repair some beaches and dunes on its own. The Delaware Department of Transportation said it may elevate the road by the Indian River Inlet which closed due to flooding this past week.
The visit comes as communities across Sussex County assess storm damage and work on response and recovery efforts.