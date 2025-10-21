DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has formally urged President Donald Trump to approve emergency federal funding to repair and reinforce Delaware’s storm-battered coastline, warning that further inaction could jeopardize public safety, infrastructure and the state’s economy.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Meyer asked the White House to direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to activate its emergency restoration authority under Section 8327 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. Meyer said that provision allows the Corps to use existing federal disaster funds to restore damaged storm protection projects when nor’easters weaken their effectiveness.
“Our beaches are part of Delaware’s critical infrastructure that protects homes, roads, and jobs,” Meyer's office in a statement. “We cannot wait for another storm to hit or for our bridges and highways to collapse to make improvements that will keep our communities safe."
Recent nor’easters have significantly eroded dunes, breached coastal barriers, and damaged infrastructure along Delaware’s Bay and Atlantic coast.
The governor also pointed to broader funding reductions for climate resilience programs under the Trump administration, including efforts to withhold emergency preparedness grants from states that oppose the administration’s immigration enforcement policies.
Meyer emphasized that Delaware is prepared to work with the Army Corps of Engineers to fast-track coastal restoration efforts and protect vulnerable people, properties, and industries.