BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The powerful nor’easter that struck the coast last week left behind a dramatic six-foot sand drop along the Bethany Beach boardwalk.
The storm's aftermath is now a wall of sand that separates the walkways from the water below, with erosion visible to anyone walking the area.
A visitor from Pennsylvanis, Valerie Oxenreider, says she's never seen anything like it.
"Walking up here and seeing it blocked off and then just seeing that drop, it’s just unreal."
The town says they have closed off multiple beach entrances, leaving only a few access points open further down the beach. But some beachgoers, like Sarah Aschenbach, say the storm could have done more damage.
"I’ve never seen anything like it," Aschenbach said. "But I did hear that it could have been worse, that it didn’t break the dunes."
Despite the damage, others remain optimistic about the clean-up and repairs, saying the community is no strnager to storms like this.
"I think they’ll get it fixed," said Susan Shuttleworth. "I mean, I think they’re pretty used to this. So I don’t think it’ll cause too much problem."
The town Mayor told CoastTV News that the dune and beach protection system did its job, preventing major flooding to homes, businesses, and the boardwalk itself. He also added that future funding replenishments is uncertain.