SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County’s ordinance regulating marijuana businesses could face revisions after Governor Matt Meyer’s office reached out to county officials to discuss the rules proposed in the now-vetoed Senate Bill 75.
The local law, Ordinance No. 3016, was adopted in May 2024 to regulate the location and operation of marijuana establishments following Delaware’s legalization of recreational cannabis.
Among other provisions, Ordinance No. 3016 imposed a three-mile buffer zone between marijuana retail stores and churches, schools, municipal boundaries, and other sensitive uses a framework modeled after similar liquor store restrictions, according to Sussex County officials.
However, the now-vetoed Senate Bill 75 would have imposed less restrictive guidelines. The proposed law aimed to standardize cannabis regulations statewide and included the following provisions:
Capped buffer zones between marijuana retail stores at ½ mile
Limited separation from sensitive sites (e.g., churches, schools, parks) to 500 feet
Required counties to allow indoor cultivation in agricultural and industrial zones
Prohibited denial of building permits for licensed marijuana establishments meeting local zoning requirements
Established minimum operating hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday
Possible Revisions
The County Council has not formally proposed any amendments, but members have signaled they are open to revisiting the issue.
If the Council chooses to revise the ordinance, the process would include:
Introducing a new ordinance
Scheduling public hearings
Next Steps
As of September 2025, no formal timeline has been set for updating Ordinance 3016. However, the matter could return to the Council’s agenda once members complete further review.