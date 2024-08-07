carney

NEW CASTLE, Del. — On Wednesday, August 7, Governor John Carney signed two pieces of legislation at William Penn High School to enhance student mental health services in Delaware schools.

House Bill 200 establishes a mental health services unit for high schools, reducing the student-to-counselor ratio and increasing access to mental health services for grades 9-12. House Substitute 1 for House Bill 5 expands reimbursement for school-based behavioral health services, ensuring broader coverage.

“One of the most important things we can do is make sure that our students have everything they need to be successful, and that includes providing resources to support their mental health,” said Governor Carney. “This legislation will increase access to staff and services in their schools so that we can support students in and out of the classroom.”

For youth mental health resources, visit de.gov/notalone or helpisherede.com. For immediate help with a youth’s mental health or substance use crisis, call the Mobile Response and Stabilization Service at 1-800-969-HELP (4357) or text/call/chat 988. In life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

