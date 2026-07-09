LAUREL, Del. - Laurel police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a criminal mischief investigation at Laurel Pizzeria.
Police said officers responded July 5 to the business at 417 N. Central Ave. after a report of graffiti vandalism. When officers arrived, they found multiple graffiti tags on the exterior walls of the building.
Police said the damage is estimated at more than $5,000.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect, according to police. The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build, long brown hair and a pointed goatee. Police said he was wearing black gym shorts and was not wearing a shirt or shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact Patrolman First Class Sukar at 302-875-2244 and reference complaint number 70-26-2380.
Police said all subjects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.