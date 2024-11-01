MILTON, Del. - The NBC network has alerted affiliates that a graphic political advertisement will air during the NBC network programming the morning of Nov. 1 during the TODAY SHOW. The ad, from presidential candidate Randall Terry, contains explicit images of aborted fetus. This is not a local production through CoastTV or Draper Media.
Federal Communications Commission regulations require broadcast networks and local stations to air advertisements from federally qualified candidates without censorship. As a result, this ad will air uncensored, though a disclaimer will appear beforehand to warn viewers about its graphic nature.
The advertisement may prompt reactions from viewers, as the content may be unsettling for some. CoastTV encourages viewers planning to watch the TODAY SHOW to be aware of the ad’s graphic content.
On Tuesday, this ad also aired on CoastTV's sister station FOX21.