DOVER, Del. - A young grey seal found at the end of a dock along the St. Jones River is now receiving specialized care after it was rescued by the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, police and community members.
MERR was alerted late on Monday, April 27, after a local fisher spotted the seal while collecting minnows. The seal was positioned at the far end of a narrow public dock, according to MERR.
"We were able to gently lead him into a large crate and carry him off the dock to our vehicle," said MERR Founder Suzanne Thurman.
Once transported to MERR’s main office, the seal showed signs of distress, including labored breathing and reluctance to leave the crate, said MERR. The team monitored him overnight before a full evaluation.
After an examination by veterinarian Scott Weber, the decision was made to transfer the seal for further treatment. Arrangements were made with the New York Marine Rescue Center in Long Island, where it was scheduled to be transported early on Wednesday, April 29.
Thurman credited the successful rescue to strong teamwork between responders and members of the public.
“We wish to give big thanks to Matthew who placed the initial call to us, and who then stood as a sentinel over the seal, and was even joined by his mother and local police, who all assisted in the rescue of this creature,” she said. “It's because of their compassion that this seal is getting the treatment he deserves.”
The seal was temporarily named Franklin Gothic, in keeping with MERR’s font-themed naming tradition. The New York Marine Rescue Center is expected to rename the animal using its gemstone naming theme as treatment continues.